Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down exit ramp from I-40 eastbound to Unser Blvd.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fatal pedestrian crash has closed the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound to Unser Blvd. early Tuesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 5:40 a.m., officers were flagged down by a passerby in the area of Unser and I-40 eastbound regarding a crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers found a male who had died as a result of his injuries before police or medical staff had arrived at the scene. Authorities say that it is unknown if speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash at this time.

The victim’s identity is unknown. While the exit ramp is closed, police state that traffic on the interstate is operating normally.

