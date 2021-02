ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead Sunday evening after being hit by a car. The accident happened around 3:00 p.m. near Dallas and Central.

East and westbound traffic blocked at Central / Dallas – seek alternative route @abqfire — APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) February 28, 2021

Police are still advising drivers to stay away from the area. Information on what happened is limited at this point. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.