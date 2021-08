ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office have closed all of eastbound Paseo del Norte traffic and one lane of westbound traffic near 2nd Street Sunday morning due to multiple motor vehicle accidents. In a tweet at 6:44 a.m. Sunday, BCSO said at least six vehicles are involved and one fatality is being investigated.

Please avoid Paseo del Norte!! We are on scene of multiple motor vehicle crashes, involving at least 6 vehicles at this time. We are also investigating one fatality. There will be no through traffic on eastbound Paseo near 2nd St & one lane of westbound is also closed. pic.twitter.com/VcVWPdyVcL — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) August 8, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.