Fatal crash shuts down I-25 near Isleta Blvd.

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

I-25 at Isleta Blvd. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (NMROADS)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports that north and southbound I-25 near Isleta Blvd. is closed due to a fatal crash on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Commuters are urged to seek alternative routes at this time.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery