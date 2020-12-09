Fatal crash shuts down I-25 near Isleta Blvd.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports that north and southbound I-25 near Isleta Blvd. is closed due to a fatal crash on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Commuters are urged to seek alternative routes at this time.
This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.
