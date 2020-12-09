Fatal crash shuts down I-25 near Isleta Blvd.

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico village has just completed a major traffic study to figure out how to handle the growing congestion with all the big rigs and tourists that typically come through the area. The village of Ruidoso received a $250,000 grant from the Transportation Department to conduct a study on traffic in the village.

The village specifically wanted to see the traffic during the tourist months. "They were looking at, you know, would a roundabout work there? And what they've come up is that probably not a roundabout, but there's some other options that might work better there," said Village of Ruidoso Public Information Officer Kerry Gladden.