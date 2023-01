NMRoads Camera of I-40 at Eubank at 8:54 a.m. January 17, 2023.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fatal crash on I-40 eastbound at Eubank Blvd. has all lanes closed. The Albuquerque Police Department is on the scene. No other information about the crash has been released at this time.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays. KRQE will provide an update when more information is released.