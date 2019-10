ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Bravo Boulevard is closed in both directions at Second Street due to a fatal pedestrian crash.

The crash involving a pedestrian and an Amtrak train happened around 4:30 p.m. Rail Runner officials say southbound service will be affected, and bus service will be provided to anyone traveling further south than the Rio Bravo stop.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.