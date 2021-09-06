Fatal crash in southwest Albuquerque, 2 motorcyclists injured

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The American Medical Association is calling for the "immediate end" to the use of the drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19, and it's asking doctors to stop prescribing it for that purpose. The buzz around it surged again Wednesday after comedian and podcast giant Joe Rogan claimed he was using it to treat his own infection.

Ivermectin is used to treat parasites in animals, and sometimes humans, but it's not an anti-viral and, more importantly, it's not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 treatment. It can be taken topically or orally if prescribed by a doctor for its intended use, otherwise, potential side effects can be severe, including neurologic disorders, seizures, coma and even death.