Fatal crash in southwest Albuquerque, 2 motorcyclists injured

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Both directions of Dennis Chavez between Atrisco Vista and 118th, along with both directions of Atrisco Vista are all closed at this time due to a fatal crash involving three motorcycles, according to a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office tweet. Information is limited at this time, but two riders are being transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time.

