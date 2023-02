GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash on eastbound I-40 at milepost 63, west of Grants. According to police, the right lane is open.

Drivers should expect delays. NMRoads reports eastbound I-40 is being diverted onto NM 122 at exit 53 (Thoreau exit).

No other information about the crash has been released at this time.