ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is holding its runoff election December 7 and early voting starts next week. No candidates in District 7 or 9 reached the 50% threshold needed to win the city council seats.

The candidates running in District 7 are Republican Lori Robertson and Democrat Tammy Fiebelkorn. Fiebelkorn shares, “Number one issue for me is a transition to a clean air economy, we need to be doing all we can to fight climate change. But we also need to be making sure that that fight and the benefits of that fight get to our front line communities and our low-income neighbors and so that's really important for us.”