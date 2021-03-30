Fatal crash closes northbound I-25 at Big I, east and west I-40 ramps to northbound I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is at the scene of a single-vehicle fatal crash on northbound I-25 and Menaul Tuesday morning. Police report that northbound I-25 is closed at the Big I and east and west I-40 ramps to northbound I-25 are also closed.

Authorities say two children who were in the vehicle have died. The children’s ages are unknown at this time. It is unclear who else was in the vehicle or what their condition is.

APD says officers will be at the scene for several hours and the closures will impact the morning commute.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide details as they become available.