ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Coors Blvd. near Montano. Police say the crash involves multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle.

Officials say the driver of the motorcycle died and another person was trapped in their vehicle. The person trapped in the vehicle is being taken to the hospital in critical condition. All of northbound Coors is closed from Dellyne to Montano. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.