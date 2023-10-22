BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A fatal crash impacted the interstate on Sunday.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a crash took place on eastbound I-40 near the 175 mile marker. One person died.

After the crash, eastbound I-40 was closed at the Carnuel exit, but traffic cameras show a restored traffic flow as of 4:45 p.m. Sunday.