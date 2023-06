RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal ATV crash that occurred near the El Rito Campgrounds on Saturday, June 3. The crash occurred on State Road 110 and Forrest Road 559.

According to the investigation, 35-year-old Darrick Ocana was driving an ATV when it rolled, ejecting Ocana. Ocana died on the scene due to injuries caused by the crash.

NMSP says alcohol does not appear to have played a factor in the crash but that seatbelts were not used.