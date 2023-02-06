SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a pedestrian was killed on February 4 on U.S. Highway 64 near Bloomfield, NM. They say an initial investigation shows 46-year-old Jonathan Yazzie of Farmington was walking southbound in eastbound lanes and was struck by a 1997 Ford Ranger and hit a second time by a 2004 Lincoln.

Yazzie suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. Officials say alcohol does not appear to have been used by either driver. The crash remains under investigation.