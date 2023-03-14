LA PLATA COUNTY (KRQE) – A large boulder fell on County Road 213 in La Plata County Monday night. According to a news release, the boulder damaged the southbound lane.

The country reported the boulder fell about half a mile north of River Road and south of the Purple Cliffs. They say a contracted demolition company will evaluate the damage Tuesday and blast the boulder. The road will be temporarily closed while crews attempt to blast the boulder.

According to the county, melting snowpack and rainfall may cause mudslides or loosen other large objects and debris throughout the area. If you see damage to roads in La Plata County, call 970-382-6413 or fill out the road repair request online.