2 eastbound lanes of Paseo reopen from Eagle Ranch to Edith as shooting investigation continues

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NMRoads Paseo del Norte at Edith camera July 23, 2021 at 12:39 p,m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has been transported to a hospital following a shooting and rollover crash Friday afternoon. Two lanes of eastbound Paseo Del Norte have been reopened from Eagle Ranch Road to Edith as Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate the incident. According to a BCSO tweet, Violent Crimes Detectives responded to a reported rollover crash due to a shooting.

Heavy delays in the area are expected while deputies investigate. Drivers should seek alternative routes. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES