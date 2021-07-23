2 eastbound lanes of Paseo reopen from Eagle Ranch to Edith as shooting investigation continues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has been transported to a hospital following a shooting and rollover crash Friday afternoon. Two lanes of eastbound Paseo Del Norte have been reopened from Eagle Ranch Road to Edith as Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate the incident. According to a BCSO tweet, Violent Crimes Detectives responded to a reported rollover crash due to a shooting.
Heavy delays in the area are expected while deputies investigate. Drivers should seek alternative routes. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released. This is a developing story.