Eastbound Paseo Del Norte closed due to fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash at Paseo del Norte and Golf Course Road. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m.
Eastbound Paseo del Norte is currently closed at Calle Nortena NW. This story is developing.