Eastbound Paseo Del Norte closed due to fatal crash

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash at Paseo del Norte and Golf Course Road. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m.

Story continues below:

Eastbound Paseo del Norte is currently closed at Calle Nortena NW. This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES