Eastbound I-40 traffic reopened at Atrisco Vista following rollover accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastbound I-40 traffic just west of the Atrisco Vista exit was closed Sunday afternoon due to a rollover crash that resulted in an individual being ejected from a vehicle. The road was reopened a little after 5:00 p.m. Officials say the person who was ejected was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
BCSO is cautioning the public to drive with caution through the area. What led up to the collision or how many people are involved are unknown. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.