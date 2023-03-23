NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular interstate is going to see a closure soon. I-40 eastbound, west of Gallup, will be completely shut down Monday into Tuesday (March 27-28) for construction.
The Department of Transportation said the interstate will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Exit 16.
Officials said this will allow crews to perform rehab work on the road. Westbound traffic will not be impacted.