ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Bernalillo County Fire Department responded to a semi rollover crash on eastbound I-40 and Mile Marker 144 near Route 66 Casino Wednesday morning. The department reports the semi sustained heavy damage.

According to BCFD's Facebook page, crews were quick to assess the area for any additional hazards, which included ensuring that the semi was not carrying a dangerous load. Bernalillo County Sheriff's officers also blocked off two of the eastbound lanes while New Mexico State Police investigated. Those lanes have since reopened.