ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out Sunday around 6:53 p.m. that deputies were assisting in a fatal crash on eastbound I-40, west of Carnuel. Officials say it is a single-vehicle rollover with one person dead and an additional person uninjured.

Currently, traffic is being diverted onto Route 66 off of the interstate. All eastbound traffic is closed in the area.