Police shut down eastbound I-40 at University as they clean up a crash on I-40 and Carlisle on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (NMRoads)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The Albuquerque Police Department has shut down eastbound I-40 at University Blvd as officers investigate a single-vehicle crash at I-40 and Carlisle. APD reports one person was critically injured in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.