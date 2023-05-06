ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have closed three lanes of eastbound I-40 at the San Pedro overpass Saturday afternoon. The closure is due to a semi-truck fire.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area. This story is developing and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.