NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastbound I-10 east of Lordsburg is closed due multiple crashes and difficult driving conditions, according to New Mexico State Police. Drivers should expect delays and use caution due to the road conditions. A winter storm impacted New Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, leaving snow-packed and icy roads around New Mexico.

Winter weather safety tips: How to stay safe while driving in snow, ice

AAA, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, the National Safety Council and the New Mexico Department of Transportation offer tips to stay safe while driving in winter weather.