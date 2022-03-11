LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas drivers are disappointed and are voicing their frustrations over an increase in traffic after corporate giants like Facebook and now Amazon moves in. On Main St. just west of Interstate 25, major backups caused by construction projects, new businesses and more homes popping up in the area have drivers at a standstill.

“I don’t like it. it’s good that they are bringing jobs and everything but I don’t like it. The traffic is crazy. Unless they find ways to help people get around easier this is our everyday life right here,” said Los Lunas resident, Rosa Wing.

Other frustrated community members say the problem near Walmart, the distribution center, and the Facebook data center begins early in the afternoon continuing through rush hour. Many of them say they are worried the recent announcement of the Amazon fulfillment center will only make it worse with 600 jobs expected at the facility.

Drivers are also raising their concerns over how much the weight of the bridge over I-25 can handle as traffic comes to a standstill holding various semi-trucks. Others have said the traffic jam also poses the risk of blocking out emergency vehicles unable to get through and are wondering why there wasn’t more consideration of the potential impacts this would bring

“I’m glad that it’s expanding but it needs to go at its own pace but now we are just trying to figure out how to work with the roads. “I think that we should have done that before adding more things into Los Lunas,” said Iliana Gonzales.

KRQE reached out to the Village of Los Lunas for comment on these concerns and to ask what studies were done beforehand but have not heard back. The Los Lunas police department is however acknowledging the issue, asking drivers earlier this year not to block intersections.

Traffic through Los Lunas has been an ongoing issue heading east towards Highway 314. There are ongoing efforts to build a new interchange south of Highway 6.