ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers are being warned to watch out for a roughly 112-thousand pound shipment of electric gear that’s expected to be carted through the north end of the metro-area Friday. The slower moving shipment is slated to move through Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho on January 13 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

PNM says an oversized truck will carry a massive transformer along with several boxes of electrical materials from the Reeves Generating Station in north Albuquerque to southwest Rio Rancho. Crews are expected to start moving the equipment around 11 a.m. to “avoid any major traffic disruptions during rush hours.”

The electric gear is expected to take the route mapped above | Courtesy: PNM

Haulers are planning to move the equipment east along Paseo del Norte to I-25, then north to Highway 550 on Bernalillo. At 550’s junction with Highway 528, the load is expected to move south toward its new home in Rio Rancho. In all, the full trip is roughly 25 miles according to route information provided by PNM.

Drivers in the area should watch out for the oversized load and other vehicles assisting with the move. PNM says “all parties involved worked to obtain the appropriate permits for this transportation,” and that the 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. drive-time was ultimately decided by the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

The electric utility is working with two other companies on the moving, including Fortunes Electric and Heavy Haulers. Overall, the heavy load is said to weigh 112,435 pounds.