ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is planning on doing work to the Alvarado Square Skybridge. So, Silver Avenue, between 4th Street and 5th Street, will be closed periodically.

Starting December 16, the road will be blocked on weekends. The plan is to complete the work before January 1, 2024.

The county is doing the work to maintain their 282,000-square-foot building. The building was taken over from the Public Service Company of New Mexico and opened to the public in 2021.