*Editor’s note: PNM has clarified that what was first reported as a downed power line is actually a downed communications line. This has been corrected in the article.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A downed communications line across I-40 is causing slowdowns and stopped traffic in Albuquerque on Tuesday morning, October 17. Traffic on I-40 near Eubank and Juan Tabo is stopped in both directions as of 11:40 a.m.

The Albuquerque Police Department says a semi-truck hit the communications line, causing the backup and a power outage. The New Mexico State Police say that westbound traffic is being diverted to Juan Tabo, and eastbound traffic is being diverted to Eubank. APD is investigating the crash.

PNM reported an outage in the area at 10:30 a.m. and has given an estimated power restoration time of 12:20 p.m. PNM says the affected area has the following borders: Marquette Avenue, Skyline Road, Burma Drive, and Eubank Boulevard and is affecting around 600 customers as of 11:40 a.m.