MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, Mar. 25, at around 9 p.m., three vehicles crashed on I-40 near the Arizona border. The New Mexico State Police responded to the crash and found two victims dead at the scene.

According to the investigation, a semi-truck was traveling west on I-40 when the driver, 60-year-old Bret Wayne Sackett of Utah, exited the interstate at high speed. While exiting, the semi collided with the back of a GMC Sierra, driven by 31-year-old Jordan Frank of Twin Lakes, NM. The crash pushed the GMC into a Volvo semi-tractor trailer.

Bret Wayne Sackett and Jordan Frank both suffered fatal injuries in the crash and died on the scene. A 59-year-old passenger of the semi driven by Wayne was injured and taken to a hospital. The driver of the Volvo was not injured.

According to NMSP, alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, however, seatbelts were not properly worn.