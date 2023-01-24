NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parts of New Mexico are experiencing difficult driving conditions Tuesday morning from the aftermath of overnight snow. Roads are snowy and slick in parts of the I-25 corridor, east mountains and east plains.

NMRoads is showing most of the eastern and central parts of the state is experiencing difficult driving conditions Tuesday morning. According to NMRoads, crews are out salting, plowing and monitoring roads. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce speed while on the roads Tuesday. They are also asked to stay at least 50 feet behind snowplows.