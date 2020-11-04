Different speed limit signs spread confusion near Lead and Sycamore

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Is It 20 or 30? A pair of speed limit signs placed close together on a busy Albuquerque street is confusing drivers. On Tuesday morning, on the corner of Lead and Sycamore, you probably saw a 20 mph speed limit sign but just less than 100 feet down the street you saw a 30 mph sign like everywhere else on Lead.

Neighbors who live nearby say the two different speed limit signs have been posted up between Sycamore and Cedar along Lead for a couple of weeks now. The blocks leading up to the two signs, as well as the ones after, have 30 miles per hour speed limit signs posted along the street. The city said a contractor is building a new parking garage near that area so that’s why they put the temporary 20 mph speed limit signs up to hopefully slow down drivers near the construction site.

The city said the contractor was required to cover the 30 mph signs but failed to do so.

“We informed the contractor of the discrepancy, they’re going to fix it, this is just a friendly reminder at this point,” said Johnny Chandler with the Municipal Development Department. “If something like this happens again they could potentially face a fine.”

The construction is expected to last through at least April 2021. Chandler said the small stretch on Lead between Sycamore and Cedar will be 20 mph until that project is complete.

KRQE News 13 did monitor traffic earlier Tuesday by using the KRQE speed gun as well as the speed trailer the city has placed leading up to the construction. No surprise for anyone who knows this corridor most people were speeding.

KRQE News 13 checked later Tuesday evening around 5:45 p.m. to see if the contractors covered the 30 mph signs between Sycamore and Cedar. It appears the contractor covered one of the signs, but did not cover the second one. The city says if anyone sees a traffic error, like the speed limit signs, to call 311 or report it on the OneABQ app.

