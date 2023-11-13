LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has reported that one of their deputies hit and killed a bull elk in their unit on Sunday night. The patrol unit was significantly damaged from the crash, but the sheriff’s office says no deputies were injured.

The crash occurred in Glencoe, New Mexico, on U.S. Highway 70 just after 8 p.m. Sheriff Michael Wood wants to remind community members to drive safely. “Wildlife is on the move, and things can happen fast,” he says.

*WARNING: The images below are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.