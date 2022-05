ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a vehicle versus bicycle crash on Rio Grande and Alameda. According to tweet from BCSO, the female that was hit is in serious condition and is being transported to the hospital.

All of westbound Alameda is closed and traffic is being diverted to Rio Grande. No other details are available. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information becomes available.