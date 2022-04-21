SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning Wednesday, April, 27 in Silver City is the annual Tour of the Gila Bicycle Race. The event runs from April 27 though May 1.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is preparing for the event and motorists in the area should expect delays and closures.

According to a release form NMDOT, the following roads will be closed during the event:

Wednesday, Apr. 27, Mogollon Race: Begins on US 180 at Gough Park to NM 211 finishing at NM 159 milepost 6.7. from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in both directions with a rolling road closure.

Thursday, Apr. 28, Inner Loop Race: Begins on US 180 to NM 15 to NM 35 onto NM 152 and finishes at Fort Bayard Medical Center. The closure will be in both directions on NM 15 from milepost 7 to milepost 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 29, Tyrone Individual Time Trial: begins and finishes on NM 90 from Silver City (mile marker 39) to just north of Lordsburg (mile marker 29). The closure will be in both directions from 8:40 a.m. until noon

Saturday, Apr. 30, Downtown Race, will be on 6th and Bullard, confined.

Sunday, May 1, The Gila Monster Race, US 180 Starts at Gough Park to NM 152 onto NM 35 to NM 15, finishing at Pinos Altos. The closure will be in both directions on NM 15 from mile post 7 to milepost 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NMDOT has some driving tips to help keep everyone safe during the event

Allow three feet of passing space between the right side of your vehicle and a bicyclist

Look for bicyclists before opening your car door

Do not pass bicyclists if oncoming traffic is near

Slow down when passing bicyclists

Don’t blast your horn when approaching bicyclists

Give bicyclists space to maneuver.

For more information on the Tour of the Gila Bicycle Race visit www.tourofthegila.com