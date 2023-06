RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho residents can expect some delays for the next couple of months along Tarpon Ave. The city is starting road work on Hydra Rd., Monday.

According to the city’s website, Hydra Rd will be repaved and a new water line will be installed. This is phase one of the project, which is expected to wrap up in September. The city says to expect detours and lane restrictions during construction.