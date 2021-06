ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastbound I-40 is shut down near Route 66 Casino following a deadly crash Friday night. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles were involved and one person was killed. Another was taken to the hospital.

Traffic is being detoured along the Frontage Road and one westbound lane is closed. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.