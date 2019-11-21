Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify
Closings & Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Crews to begin phase two of Rio Bravo reconstruction project

Traffic and Roads

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Commuters who live south of Albuquerque should prepare for another round of construction.

Starting Monday, construction crews will begin work on phase two of the Rio Bravo reconstruction project from Rio Bravo to Broadway. Right now, both directions of I-25 are reduced from three lanes to two lanes at Bobby Foster.

The project will add another lane all the way to Broadway.

“So we’re gonna have two lanes of traffic open at all times. Again, most of the construction will be taking place at night. This is in order to just not impede traffic too much.

The Department of Transportation hopes to finish the project by July.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss