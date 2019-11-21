Crews to begin phase two of Rio Bravo reconstruction project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Commuters who live south of Albuquerque should prepare for another round of construction.

Starting Monday, construction crews will begin work on phase two of the Rio Bravo reconstruction project from Rio Bravo to Broadway. Right now, both directions of I-25 are reduced from three lanes to two lanes at Bobby Foster.

The project will add another lane all the way to Broadway.

“So we’re gonna have two lanes of traffic open at all times. Again, most of the construction will be taking place at night. This is in order to just not impede traffic too much.

The Department of Transportation hopes to finish the project by July.