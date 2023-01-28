A photo from the Big-I in Albuquerque on Friday, July 9, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A collision has shut down traffic near the Big-I. Police said the crash was serious.

According to Albuquerque Police, traffic along I-40 and I-25 near the Big-I is being rerouted because of a crash on I-40 eastbound near Carlisle Boulevard.

One person is reported seriously injured. They were taken to the hospital. Another motorist had injuries, but police didn’t specify if they were taken to the hospital as well.

I-40 eastbound at Carlisle is shut down. The I-25 southbound to I-40 eastbound ramp is blocked. All I-25 northbound drivers will be directed to I-40 westbound.