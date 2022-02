ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a roll-over crash at I-40 west of Albuquerque near the Rio Puerco exit. At this time, both eastbound and westbound of I-40 are down to one lane.

According to a tweet from BCSO, no major injuries have been reported. No other information about the crash has been released at this time.