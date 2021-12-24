Crash leaves 1 dead in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A three-car accident left one person dead in southwest Albuquerque late Thursday night. The crash happened near Hanover Rd. and Coors Blvd. One person died at the scene and another was transported to UNM Hospital.
- COVID: Does New Mexico’s climate impact the spread of COVID-19?
- Weather: A highly impactful storm arrives
- Business: United, Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights
- New Mexico: 21 Good News Stories That Came Out of New Mexico this year
- Albuquerque: Problem elevators keep woman with limited mobility stranded in own apartment at times
The identity of the drivers has not been released. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.