Crash leaves 1 dead in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A three-car accident left one person dead in southwest Albuquerque late Thursday night. The crash happened near Hanover Rd. and Coors Blvd. One person died at the scene and another was transported to UNM Hospital.

The identity of the drivers has not been released. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

