Crash involving multiple semi-trucks shuts down I-40 eastbound near Sedillo Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports that seven semi-trucks are involved in a large crash on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 181 Sedillo Hill which is east of Albuquerque. BCSO tweeted the crash just around 3:13 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The sheriff’s office states that first responders are at the scene and are trying to help several trapped individuals.

Eastbound lanes on I-40 from mile marker 175 to 181 are closed at this time. Another semi and truck were involved in a crash near mile marker 175.

The number of people possibly injured and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Commuters are urged to avoid the area and to be careful. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

