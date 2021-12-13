Crash in northeast Albuquerque causes serious injuries

Police are seen at Candelaria and Tramway following a crash that left one person with serious injuries on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (KRQE/Nick Burke)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that a crash in the northeast region of the city caused serious injuries on Monday morning. Police state that officers responded to the crash at Tramway Blvd. and Candelaria Rd. at 9 a.m.

Authorities report that at least two vehicles were involved and one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A light pole is also down in the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid this location.

