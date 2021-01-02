Crash in Albuquerque knocks out street light

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to slow speeders and keep traffic flowing on busy streets, the city is pushing to time more signals. Coors and Tramway are two of Albuquerque's busiest roads. Over the last three years, the city has done traffic studies and just this year, they implemented a new traffic signal monitoring system. "If you go the speed limit, you are going to have a more efficient drive, a safer drive, and you're going to hit more green lights. So speeding actually delays the amount of time it takes you to get somewhere," said Johnny Chandler with the city's Department of Municipal Development.

The city has broken the Coors corridor into three stretches: I-40 to Montano, Montano to Paseo Del Norte, and Paseo to Ellison. The city says if drivers stick to the 45 m.p.h. speed limit, they can expect to hit, at most, three red lights. The same goes for Tramway. This new traffic signal monitoring system started back in 2017 and was finally implemented in March of this year. They're hoping to time the signals on more busy streets in the future, leading to easier, safer commutes.