Crash in Albuquerque knocks out street light

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash on University near the I-40 on-ramp took out a street light this morning. Police say one vehicle T-boned another and caused it to roll over.
That’s when the street light fell onto one of the vehicles. PNM sent out a crew with a boom truck to help with the clean-up efforts. No one was seriously injured.
