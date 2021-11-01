Crash flips pickup truck at Lead Ave., Stanford Dr.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders were on the scene of yet another crash in the Lead-Coal corridor on Monday night. The crash left a pickup truck upside down. Just a half a block to the east, a memorial to a driver who died along the stretch a couple of weeks ago can be seen.
Story Continues Below
The Albuquerque Police Department says that the driver was racing and ran a red light. The corridor has a long history of crashes on Lead and Coal where the speed limit is 30 mph. “I have lived here for six years and I have witnessed a continuous stream of accidents, it happens on this corner. I was there helping two weeks ago when a fatal accident happened half a block from here. I also wonder if they’re going to end up inside of my apartment also, it’s a little bit scary,” said a neighbor, Katharine Hill.
The neighbor says the people inside the truck got out okay. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.