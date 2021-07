ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque's Code Enforcement and Police were called to a home near the University of New Mexico after people were complaining about a bizarre display of Barbie dolls in their neighbor's yard. The homeowner calls the interesting display of Barbie dolls, art; Others are calling it vulgar.

"The Barbies and bondage I call it," said the homeowner and artist, David, who did not want to give his last name. He didn't want to show his face but he did want to show off his collection of Barbies hanging off his front wall. "I've had a lot of time looking at people wearing masks and I was taking telephoto pictures of the people wearing masks," said David.