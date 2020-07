An image from an NMDOT camera shows traffic on I-40 west of Atrisco Vista at 6:51 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (courtesy NM Roads)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports that westbound I-40, including the North Frontage Road, near Route 66 Casino is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash. The closure is on westbound I-40 from Mile Post 141 to Mile Post 143. I-40 eastbound is also reduced to one lane at this time.

Delays are expected. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.