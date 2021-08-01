Crash closes southbound Carlisle over I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles at Carlisle and I-40. They say it is a serious injury crash and southbound Carlisle over the interstate is shut down.
This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.