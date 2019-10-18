Off-ramp on I-25 northbound at Montgomery reopens following fatal crash

Traffic and Roads

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Police have reopened the exit ramp on I-25 northbound at Montgomery after a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian happened on Friday morning.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that the pedestrian has died from their injuries. The Montgomery off-ramp remained closed throughout the police investigation.

The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time. This is a developing story.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss