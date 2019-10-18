Off-ramp on I-25 northbound at Montgomery reopens following fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Police have reopened the exit ramp on I-25 northbound at Montgomery after a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian happened on Friday morning.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that the pedestrian has died from their injuries. The Montgomery off-ramp remained closed throughout the police investigation.

The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time. This is a developing story.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.