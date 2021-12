ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash has closed all lanes of northbound Coors Blvd. at Pajarito Rd. Thursday morning. Bernalillo County Sheriff Office deputies are at the scene of the crash.

Commuters are asked to seek alternative routes at this time. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.