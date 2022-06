ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes are closed at northbound I-25 and Lead due to an accident according to NMRoads. Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area and are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

KRQE News 13 crews reported seeing a cement truck that had rolled onto its side. There is no other information at this time on if there are any injuries or other vehicles involved.